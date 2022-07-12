Expand / Collapse search

Man struck by vehicle; West Allis police say man crossed against signals

By FOX6 News Digital Team
West Allis
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, S. 108th and W. Lincoln, West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - An 18-year-old Greenfield man was struck by a vehicle at S. 108th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue in West Allis on Tuesday morning, July 12. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. 

Officials say their preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on S. 108th Street and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the roadway against the traffic signals.

The driver, a 57-year-old West Allis woman, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The Greenfield man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, officials say.