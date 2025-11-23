Man struck by MCTS bus in Greenfield, pronounced dead at hospital

article

The Brief A 61-year-old man was killed after he was struck by an MCTS bus in Greenfield on Saturday, Nov. 22. The incident happened near 56th and Forest Home. No one else was injured, and the bus driver is cooperating with police.



One person is dead after he was struck by an MCTS bus in Greenfield on Saturday evening, Nov. 22.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Greenfield Police Department, at about 6:49 p.m., police responded to the area of 56th and Forest Home for a welfare check of a man lying on the ground and not moving.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he found a 61-year-old man in the roadway with a significant head injury and began life-saving measures. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officers determined that the man had been struck by a Milwaukee County Transit Bus, which was traveling east on West Forest Home Avenue when the man was struck. The driver of the transit bus, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No one else on the bus was hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested and is helping with reconstructing the accident scene. The accident is under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.