Man struck by vehicle during argument near 27th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday, Jan. 18 near 27th and Atkinson. It happened around 3 p.m.

According to police, individuals were involved in an argument when one of the suspects struck the victim with a vehicle and fled. The victim was standing on the street when he was struck. Another suspect fired several shots.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He presented himself at a local hospital.

No one reported being struck by the gunfire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.