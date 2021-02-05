Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded while walking near 67th and Keefe in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Feb. 4 near 67th and Keefe. It happened around 8:40 p.m. 

According to police, a 26-year-old man was confronted and shot while walking in the area. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Snow removal race intensifies as temperature drop nears
slideshow

Snow removal race intensifies as temperature drop nears

On Thursday night, snow removal efforts in West Bend picked up speed -- racing against Mother Nature as colder temperatures creep in.

2 in critical condition following house fire in Milwaukee
slideshow

2 in critical condition following house fire in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Friday morning, Feb. 5 responded to the scene of a fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee.