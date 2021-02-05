Man shot, wounded while walking near 67th and Keefe in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Feb. 4 near 67th and Keefe. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was confronted and shot while walking in the area. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.