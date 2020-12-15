Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured in crash on Milwaukee's north side

Scene of crash near 76th and Bobolink in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a crash on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 15.

Police said a vehicle was traveling at high speeds, lost control and struck several trees and buildings near 76th and Bobolink just before 9 a.m. 

The 22-year-old driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

