Man placed on probation for putting superglue in co-worker's drink

The Brief Back in March, Joseph Ross was accused of putting drops of superglue into a woman's soda. In August, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of placing foreign objects in edibles. On Thursday, Oct. 9, he was sentenced to prison, and then the court stayed that sentence, putting him on three years' probation.



A 35-year-old Milwaukee man who was accused of placing drops of superglue into a woman's soda was sentenced on Thursday, Oct 9.

Back in August 2025, Joseph Ross pleaded guilty to a felony charge of placing foreign objects in edibles.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 24 months of extended supervision, and then the court stayed that sentence and put him on three years' probation.

Among the conditions of his probation, he has to complete 75 hours of community service and write a 300-word essay on how conduct affects the victim, the victim's family, and the community.

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Fair Park police officers were conducting a foot patrol of the exhibition center on Thursday, March 20.

Joseph Ross

During that patrol, a woman approached them and requested a private conversation. The person told the officers that "approximately 2 to 3 weeks ago, (she) suspected that her beverages on her desk had been contaminated by a chemical substance. (The woman) was made aware of the contamination, due to the strong chemical smell and taste," the complaint says. The woman told officers she became ill as a result.

The complaint says the woman "set up a surveillance camera concealed below (the woman's) computer monitor to see if anyone was putting substances into her beverage," the complaint says. The camera later captured the woman's co-worker, the defendant "put a foreign substance into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says.

The complaint goes on to say the defendant was "in possession of a small bottle/tube type dispenser, with a white nozzle. The dispenser appears to be brown/orange in color." The defendant is "observed to pinch and manipulate the small bottle/tube with his left thumb and forefinger while continuously holding the dispenser above the can of soda" before walking out of camera view.

Defendant interview

Shortly after 5 p.m. that same day, police conducted an interview with the defendant who "admitted to placing a supplement into (the woman's) soft drink," the complaint says. When investigators searched the defendant's desk, they located latex gloves that were "wadded into a ball." When the officers unraveled the gloves, they "found that each contained an item. One glove contained a blue plastic cap. The other glove contained a superglue container," the complaint says. It was Gorilla brand superglue.

Based on what officers found at the defendant's desk area, they arrested the defendant.