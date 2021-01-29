Man in critical condition after colliding with plow truck in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious accident that involved a city plow truck on Thursday, Jan. 28. It happened around 5:50 p.m.
According to police, the driver of a BMW collided with a city plow truck as the plow truck was stationary with his emergency lights activated.
The 74-year-old male driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
His condition is critical but stable. The city plow truck driver was not injured.
Advertisement