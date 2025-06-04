1 arrested in Greendale PD parking lot; 'passed out' in officer's vehicle

article

One person was taken into custody on Sunday, June 1, after he entered a vehicle in the Greendale Police Department parking lot, rummaged through it and fell asleep. The vehicle belonged to a Greendale Police Department officer.

Suspicious activity

What we know:

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, an officer noticed suspicious activity in the lower employee parking lot of the Greendale Police Department.

The officer spotted a vehicle with its doors open and found a person passed out in the passenger seat, police say.

The vehicle, which belonged to a Greendale police officer, had been rummaged through, but nothing was damaged or stolen.

Review of surveillance video revealed the individual first entered the driver’s seat of the unlocked vehicle and sat inside for several minutes. He then exited and tried to open the doors of two other employees' vehicles, which were locked, before returning to the original vehicle.

He opened the passenger side door, threw several items onto the ground, and eventually climbed inside and "passed out," Greendale police said.

Taken into custody

What we know:

The subject found inside the vehicle was taken into custody for prowling, trespassing and underage alcohol.

While in custody, the individual became combative, physically resisting officers and threatening to harm officers. No officers were injured.

A second subject was located nearby in the parking lot and arrested for trespassing, as well as on a probation and parole warrant.

What's next:

Additional charges of resisting arrest and threats to a law enforcement officer were added. Police say he continued to resist during the booking process and was ultimately transported to Milwaukee County Jail.