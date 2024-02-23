Man found dead in Milwaukee; medical examiner seeks next of kin

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is looking for the next of kin of a man who was found dead in Milwaukee.

34-year-old Nelsom Nahun Isaula-Cabrera was found dead on Dec. 4, 2023, near 6th and Lapham.

He's described as 5'4" and weighing about 143 lbs. The photo at the top of the story is a recent booking photo.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He has a tattoo on his left chest area that says "Carmen Te Amo."

Anyone with information should call the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office at 414-223-1200.