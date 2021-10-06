Pedestrian fatally struck in Milwaukee, driver was fleeing from police

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday, Oct. 6 by a driver fleeing from West Allis police. The crash happened near 21st and National in Milwaukee.

According to police, the pursuit began around 1:10 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 80th and National for reckless driving. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and officers began to pursue the vehicle.

Police say the fleeing vehicle continued east, disregarding stop signs, accelerating at a high rate of speed, into Milwaukee.

The fleeing vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of 21st and National. Upon striking the pedestrian, the operator of the fleeing vehicle continued east. Officers terminated their pursuit and rendered aid to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this incident. This is an active, ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or its operator is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-302-7360 or the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000. Additional information regarding the striking vehicle or its operator may be released as the investigation progresses.