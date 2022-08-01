Man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man has died after being pulled from the Milwaukee River late Sunday night, July 31. The victim was pronounced dead at Columbia St. Mary's Monday morning.

The dive team was dispatched to the area of MLK Drive and McKinley Avenue around 11:51 p.m. CPR was performed, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.