Man charged with 6 counts in Sparta ax attack that killed 1

A man accused of attacking three people with an ax in western Wisconsin earlier this month was charged Monday, June 21 with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of his grandmother's husband.

Thomas Aspseter, 36, of Sparta, is charged in the death of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. Michael Waite, 76, and Margaret Waite, 73, both of Exeland, were injured in the June 6 attack. Michael Waite remains hospitalized from his injuries, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities say Aspseter had previously lived in the house with his grandmother and Bernard Waite before he was kicked out. On the night of the attack, the three victims arrived at the home after being away during the weekend to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home. Aspseter was again told to leave and a short time later the attack ensued, according to the complaint.

Police arrived to find Aspseter outside with a rifle and suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Aspseter is also charged with two counts of attempted intentional homicide and two counts of three counts of aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Aspseter.