Man charged in crash that killed 3; car was going 87 mph on impact

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a crash that killed three women at 27th and Locust on Oct. 29. The accused is Moses Burnett -- and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death (three counts)

Second-degree reckless injury

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 27th and Locust on Thursday, Oct. 29. The initial investigation "determined that a black Mazda 3 was traveling westbound on W. Locust St. when it was struck by a black KIA Optima that had been traveling north on N. 27th Street."

Fatal crash near 27th and Locust in Milwaukee

There were four persons in the vehicle that was struck. The criminal complaint against Burnett says the driver of the victim vehicle "suffered facial injuries and head trauma" and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The front passenger, identified as Tytiana Dean, was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. The two rear-seat passengers, identified as Danielle Turner and Ansha Young-Daugherty, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say they obtained data from the airbag control module of the striking vehicle. It indicates the striking vehicle "was traveling at 73 miles per hour with 96 percent throttle application five seconds prior to the incident. The KIA continued to accelerate. At the time of the incident, the KIA was traveling at 87 miles per hour, with 95 percent throttle application. The brake indicated it was off during the time prior to the incident. This means that the KIA never slowed down." The posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 30 miles per hour.

The complaint indicates a check with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles shows Burnett "has a suspended driver's license with his license suspended for the last three years."

When interviewed by police, Burnett stated he was traveling north on N. 27th Street -- and that "the traffic signal was yellow and he 't-boned' another vehicle." A witness told police the traffic light was red. In addition, Burnett told officers "he was going 42 miles per hour." Burnett suffered injuries in the crash -- but was later arrested.

Burnett made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Cash bond was set at $30,000. A preliminary hearing for Burnett was scheduled for Nov. 11.