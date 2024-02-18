Man barricaded himself in Milwaukee home, arrested

article

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with two children, police said Sunday, Feb. 18.

Milwaukee officers responded to a barricaded subject around 2:38 p.m. near 24th and Capitol. Police said the man was barricaded inside the residence with two five-year-old kids.

The man was taken into custody around 4:49 p.m. The children were not harmed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said a rifle was recovered at the residence.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.