Man accused of shooting 2 officers in Delafield due in court

A man suspected of shooting two police officers in Delafield Friday morning, Nov. 6 will make his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 9. 23-year-old Nathanael Benton was arrested after a manhunt on Friday. He is also wanted in Fargo, North Dakota for attempted murder.

Benton will make his initial appearance in court at 1 p.m. at the Waukesha County Courthouse.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. Friday The two officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot and wounded outside a Holiday Inn near I-94 and Highway 83. Both officers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. At least one officer fired back at the suspect.

Nathanael Benton

Benton was arrested in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot.

After information was publicized about Benton, a citizen called authorities, advising that he saw a man matching Benton's description. He was located near Broken Bow Court in Delafield and taken into custody without incident after a search spanning seven hours.

In a news conference following the shooting, police said Benton was accompanied by two other people -- a 29-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man -- from Indiana. All three are in custody. In addition to being wanted for attempted homicide in North Dakota, Benton was convicted in 2017 in a sex crime case.

In a statement released Friday, Benton's mother said in part: "We are very overwhelmed by all of it. We are sorry for any harm or pain he caused to anyone and are thankful no one else was hurt when they took him into custody."