Makers Market of Stonewood Village; local artisans, bakers, boutiques

Published  May 1, 2024 10:07am CDT
Out and About
Oak & Elizabeth in Brookfield

If you like shopping and supporting local artisans, bakers and boutiques, you’ll definitely want to check out this Saturday’s "Makers Market of Stonewood Village." Brian Kramp is in Brookfield at Oak & Elizabeth with handmade body care and hand-poured soy candles that you can find at this Saturday’s market.

Midwest Nest Handmade

Brian Kramp has a preview of this Saturday’s Makers Market of Stonewood Village where you’ll be able to find a variety of quality, unique handmade gifts.

Barnwood and Burlap

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with a local artist and owner of Barnwood and Burlap that got her start flipping furniture with a hand-painted twist.

Unique shopping and business community

The shops at Stonewood Village opened as a unique shopping and business community in Brookfield more than 45 years ago.

Shopping and supporting local artisans

Brian Kramp is in Brookfield with the owner of Fancy Free Buttonry checking out her jewelry that you can find at this Saturday’s market.

Lavender honey

Brian Kramp has a preview of the quality, unique and tasty handmade goods you can find this Saturday in Brookfield.