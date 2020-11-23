'Make people smile:' Cupcake shop asks the community for help

Small businesses throughout the state have struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one local cupcake shop is asking for the community's help.

For 45 years, Artaynia Westfall has baked happiness -- most recently with her cupcake shop Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes.

"Cupcakes are dear to everybody, everybody loves a cupcake," said Artaynia Westfall, chef and owner of Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes.

Baking vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free cupcakes for those who want them.

"I think that this is handmade, homemade, made with love and I want them to experience that in every bite," said Westfall.

Despite facing challenging times during the pandemic, Westfall hopes foot traffic will pick up during the holidays.

"We really need the community to come out and support us and get some nice treats, cupcakes for Thanksgiving or Christmas. We would really, really need the community’s support to come out and help us," said Westfall.

The cupcake boutique sits inside the St. Ann's Intergenerational Care Facility on W. North Avenue -- but the shop is offering curbside and delivery options because of COVID-19.

"When you come into the cupcake boutique, even though it’s small and you can’t come in, we can bring that love right to your car door," said Westfall.

Love in the form of any cupcake...

"The red velvets, lemon, we have peach cobbler, banana pudding cupcakes and so cupcakes make people smile," said Westfall.

Arty's Sweet Talk Cupcakes also has a culinary school where children and adults can learn the art of cupcake baking.