Make-A-Wish grants Milwaukee teen new gaming system

A young Milwaukee gamer had his wish come true today.

"It feels like a second birthday," Nicholas Lopez said. Like many other 16-year-olds, he has big aspirations.

"I have a lot of dreams with computers like editing, youtube, maybe game designing," Nicholas said.

He lives with muscular dystrophy.

With his limited mobility, he’s found a passion in video games and wants to use his talents to impact others.

"I want to do youtube to entertain people and make their day better and make my day better," Nicholas said.

When Make-A-Wish Wisconsin was able to grant Nicholas a brand new computer gaming system through Tech Lab, Nicholas’ family was in full support.

"This is something he really wanted for a long time, he’s talked about it. So to see Make-A-Wish grant, that is really awesome and our family is very grateful," Lindsay Lopez said.

He even got to help build it himself.

And for Nicholas, a celebration isn’t complete without his favorite dessert—apple pie.

"It’s so important that we get to know that child and get to know all the things they love so that wish experience at the end of the day is a life-changing experience…all the way down to their favorite dessert," said Forrest Doolen, Director of Marketing and Communication for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

"It’s been hard, but Make-A-Wish is making it all worth it."

There are still 500 kids in Wisconsin waiting for wishes, mainly pertaining to travel.

Once everything really gets opened up, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is wanting to grant those wishes quickly, and you can help make that happen.