Major Harris' Madison funeral Oct. 30

Funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 for 3-year-old Major Harris.

A visitation and funeral will take place at Foster Funeral Service in Madison Saturday afternoon.

Harris' body was found Oct. 21 near 35th and Rohr. Authorities say the child was shot in the head and DNA evidence was used to positively identify the boy's body.

Harris was the subject of an Amber Alert after the body of his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found near 37th and Clarke on Oct. 14.

The medical examiner believes the 3-year-old child "was killed at or around the same time as his mother."

Police say the main person of interest in connection with the case, Jaheem Clark, died by suicide as police closed in on him during a manhunt.

Police recently announced several arrests in connection with Muenzenberger's death.