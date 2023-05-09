Maine 6-year-old girl attacked after answering door to stranger, police say

article

Police in Maine are looking for a man they said attacked a 6-year-old girl after she answered the door.

Portland Police said the incident happened Monday around 6:39 a.m. local time. Officers responded to a reported assault on Monroe Court.

Investigators said the suspect knocked on the door and the little girl answered before the man attacked her. Another adult intervened before the suspect ran away.

The little girl was taken to a local hospital where she was evaluated and then released.

Portland Police said they're looking for a white man in his 40s or 50s. He was believed to have been wearing a red and black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat. The suspect also had gray beard scruff on his chin.

The suspect was also last seeing leaving the scene of the incident and may be riding a bicycle., authorities said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

.