Magician, illusionist David Seebach; thrilling crowds for 50+ years

MILWAUKEE - For more than 50 years, Milwaukee’s own David Seebach has thrilled and amazed crowds all across the with his illusions. This coming weekend, he’s back at Sunset Playhouse for a weekend of shows mixed with magic, humor and a few tricks ‘n’ treats. Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove with a preview of this weekend’s performance.

Learn more about tickets to Seebach's show at Sunset Playhouse.

Movie magic with David Seebach

David Seebach’s "Illusions In The Night" Halloween Magic Show was first performed back in 1991 and nearly every year since then he’s presented his potpourri of seasonal sorcery to Milwaukee audiences of all ages. Brian Kramp is at Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove with a preview of a show that will surprise, delight and —perhaps— chill you.

