Magician, illusionist David Seebach; thrilling crowds for 50+ years
MILWAUKEE - For more than 50 years, Milwaukee’s own David Seebach has thrilled and amazed crowds all across the with his illusions. This coming weekend, he’s back at Sunset Playhouse for a weekend of shows mixed with magic, humor and a few tricks ‘n’ treats. Brian Kramp is in Elm Grove with a preview of this weekend’s performance.
Learn more about tickets to Seebach's show at Sunset Playhouse.
