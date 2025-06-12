Magee Elementary School to close; Kettle Moraine school board decides

The Brief Magee Elementary School in Genesee Depot will close in fall 2026, officials announced in a news release. The Kettle Moraine school board voted unanimously to shut down the school during a special session on Wednesday, June 11. In a news release, officials said "The district is committed to working with students, parents, and staff to ensure a smooth transition and reduced disruption."



The Kettle Moraine School District Board of Education voted unanimously in a special session on Wednesday evening, June 11 to close Magee Elementary School in Genesee Depot, a news release says.

Magee Elementary closing

What we know:

Magee Elementary will be closed starting in fall 2026.

Magee Elementary School, Genesee Depot

A news release from the Kettle Moraine School District said the "decision to right-size the district was made after a lengthy fiscal planning process projected steep, ongoing declines to district populations and revenues, resulting in projected financial deficits as soon as the 2026-27 school year."

Officials noted the board and district administration engaged with the KM Budget Advisory Council, staff, families, and the community over the last several months to reach this determination.

What's next:

In a news release, officials said the following:

"The district is committed to working with students, parents, and staff to ensure a smooth transition and reduced disruption. We will use the next year for in-depth implementation planning that will position every student for success at the three remaining elementary schools and offer staff placement opportunities within the district.

"This consolidation will allow the district to enhance elementary learning opportunities and become more financially efficient to meet the changing needs of our community. With the district prioritizing choice, small class sizes, and focusing on attracting and retaining talented staff, these changes will help sustain our academic excellence."

Parents respond

What they're saying:

"I’m absolutely devastated. I barely slept last night, kept on waking up crying. It’s heartbreaking," said parent Dana Meyer. "The uncertainty of their future, and the uncertainty of where our kids are going to end up as they drop orders and this is devastating."

Parents like Meyer are working on breaking the news to their kids.

"I think in many cases, Magee is a logical choice. However, I think there’s a lot of benefits that the district and the board could have looked at and a lot of creative options," Meyer said. "We need to be looking at how we fund public education, so this heartbreak of closing a school does not continue to happen around the state."