Madison wreck: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 2-vehicle collision

Madison
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on Dec. 14, 2021.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say three people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the city's east side Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. when a sedan and an SUV collided on Highway 51 near Cottage Grove Road.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer says the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV were killed, while a passenger in the sedan suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. No identities have been released.

