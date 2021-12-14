Madison wreck: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 2-vehicle collision
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say three people were killed and one was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the city's east side Tuesday.
Authorities said the crash happened about 9:20 a.m. when a sedan and an SUV collided on Highway 51 near Cottage Grove Road.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer says the drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the SUV were killed, while a passenger in the sedan suffered a broken leg and was taken to University Hospital.
The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. No identities have been released.
