Lila Szyryj of Madison crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023

Lila Szyryj, 21, from Madison, was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 on Saturday, June 24.

According to a news release, Szyryj received $12,500 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards, and the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024. She also won preliminary talent and evening wear award honors, earning an additional $750 in scholarships.

For the talent phase of the competition, Szyryj performed a classical piano solo, "Revolutionary Etude," by Chopin. Her community service initiative is Breaking Down Breaking News - working toward educating and interacting with the public on media literacy as it relates to our understanding of each other.

Lila Szyryj (Credit: Watrous Photography)

Szyryj is a 2022 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and left college with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Szyryj recognizes that there is fear in the unknown, and as Miss Wisconsin aims to teach generations to embrace our differences in cultures and recognize misinformation, she states, "We can break down breaking news to remove misconceptions from unreliable media."