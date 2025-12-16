Madison school shooting; reflecting 1 year later

article

The Brief Abundant Life Christian School leaders marked one year since the Dec. 16, 2024, shooting that ended with three dead, including the shooter, and six others wounded. Investigators say the teen shooter used guns purchased by her father, who has since been charged. School leaders say healing is ongoing and credit community support and faith for sustaining recovery efforts.



One year after a deadly school shooting that shook Madison and drew national attention, leaders at Abundant Life Christian School say the community continues to grieve, heal and lean on faith as the recovery process continues.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

A 15-year-old student, Natalie Rupnow, opened fire at the religious school on Dec. 16, 2024, killing teacher Erin Michelle West and 14-year-old student Rubi Vergara. Multiple others were wounded before Rupnow fatally shot herself.

Abundant Life Christian School, Madison

Investigators recovered a 9 mm Glock handgun from the room where Rupnow died, along with a .22-caliber Sig Sauer pistol found in a bag she was carrying. The bag also contained three magazines loaded with .22-caliber ammunition and a 50-round box of 9 mm ammunition, according to investigators.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors charged Rupnow’s father, Jeffery Rupnow, alleging in a criminal complaint that he purchased the guns used in the shooting as a way to connect with his daughter, who he told investigators was struggling to cope with her parents’ divorce.

"Reflect and remember"

What they're saying:

One year later, former principal Doug Butler said the school is pausing to remember those who were lost and acknowledge the support that followed the tragedy.

"We want to take time to reflect and remember," Butler said. "We remember those we lost, and we continue to pray for all those who are still healing. We reflect on the goodness of God as He carried us, provided for us, and sustained us."

Doug Butler, former Abundant Life Christian School principal (L) and Jennifer Rae, current Abundant Life Christian School principal (R)

Butler said the weeks and months after the shooting were marked by an outpouring of support from well beyond the school’s church community.

"We also reflect on the tremendous outpouring of support that we received – not just from our church community, but from Madison and Dane County, around the state, and even across the nation and the world," he said. "We were well loved and cared for during the weeks and months after the shooting."

Current principal Jennifer Rae emphasized gratitude for the continued support from the broader community as the school navigates trauma recovery.

"Again, we want to reflect and say thank you to our Madison and Dane County representatives who have been there with us, cared for us, and supported us," she said. "Thank you for your financial giving as well as your prayers."

Continuing to heal

Big picture view:

Rae said the school’s approach to healing has focused on addressing individual needs rather than avoiding difficult conversations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Each individual has their own journey, and we continue to press into that journey of trauma and healing," she said. "As a team, we lean into each person’s needs. We press into what we value instead of avoiding what is hard."

Memorial outside Abundant Life Christian School, Madison

She added that the support the school has received has allowed it to extend comfort to others.

"God comforts us so that we can comfort other people, and we are grateful for those who have come alongside us to comfort us," Rae said. "We know the road is long, but we know God is with us. We know you are with us, and we just want to say thank you."

Butler closed the message with a note of reflection and hope.

"On behalf of everyone at Abundant Life Christian School, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year," he said.

Watch the full video