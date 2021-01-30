Madison police release video, seek info on shooting of mother, kids

The Madison Police Department on Friday, Jan. 29 released video and images connected to the shooting of a mother and her two kids one year earlier.

Police are seeking information regarding the incident that unfolded near Kedzie Street and Dahle Street on Jan. 29, 2020, in which a yet-to-be-identified gunman "brutally attacked" the three people.

With permission of the victim, police said, the video below and additional images of the shooting were released in an effort to identify the suspects and gather more information.

Authorities said the suspects followed the victims from their residence cut them off, forcing the victims to stop driving. The gunman then got out from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the victim's vehicle. The mother and one of the children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

