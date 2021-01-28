Madison PD blocks off area near Lake and State; investigates bomb threat

The Madison Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Lake Street and State Street on the campus of the University of Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28.

A notice went out to students in the form of a WiscAlert -- but no other details were offered.

Meanwhile, a tweet indicated officers are also investigating a bomb threat at the 7-Eleven on S. Park Street -- south of the campus. They say out of an "abundance of caution," police are blocking off traffic and evacuating nearby buildings.

This is a developing story.

