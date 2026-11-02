The Brief Two men arrested in connection to a Madison hazing incident will not be charged, according to a WMTV-TV report. Officers found roughly 30 partially clothed men covered in food, condiments and other liquids in the basement of a home in September. Police said it involved an unrecognized Madison fraternity.



The Dane County District Attorney's Office will not file charges against two men who were arrested in connection to a hazing incident at an unrecognized Madison fraternity, according to WMTV-TV.

No charges

What we know:

Madsion police arrested two men for hazing and disorderly conduct in September. According to WMTV-TV, the district attorney's office did not find enough evidence to prove a criminal charge against the two men beyond a reasonable doubt.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to the district attorney's office for more information about its decision but has not heard back.

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The backstory:

According to the Madison Police Department, an anonymous tip led them to the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on Langdon Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 23. When officers arrived at the scene, they found roughly 30 partially clothed men covered in food, condiments and other liquids in the basement of the home.

The vast majority of those men were 18 years old, and several of them had visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted, according to Madison police. Police also observed that the room's thermostat was set to 81 degrees, creating hot, humid conditions.

After declaring the event unlawful, officers cleared the residence and escorted everyone out. The fraternity's president and vice president were there and spoke to police. Police ultimately arrested the two men and took them to the Dane County Jail.

Fraternity statement

What they're saying:

Madison police said Alpha Epsilon Pi is an unrecognized and unaccredited student organization, having been terminated by the University of Wisconsin more than a decade ago.

In a statement Monday, Alpha Epsilon Pi said:

"AEPi continues to work with the Pi Chapter members to ensure that they understand what went wrong and how to operate within our guidelines as well as the student conduct code and the laws of the State of Wisconsin.

"We have said from the outset that we believe that this is a teachable moment for these young men and we look to continue to improve our operations so that we can positively impact more men and fulfill our mission to develop leadership for the Jewish community.

"We have developed and implemented a corrective actions plan which includes replacing chapter leadership and allows limited programming within our guidelines. We are looking to improve operations to be safer and more in compliance with our values."