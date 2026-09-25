Madison police investigate hazing incident at unrecognized fraternity

The Brief Madison police are investigating a hazing incident at an unrecognized and unaccredited fraternity. An anonymous tip led officers to the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on Langdon Street on Wednesday, Sept. 23. In the basement, officers located approximately 30 partially clothed men covered in a mix of food, condiments, and liquids.



Two men have been taken into custody in connection with a hazing incident at an unrecognized and unaccredited fraternity in Madison.

Hazing incident

The backstory:

According to the Madison Police Department, an anonymous tip led officers to the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on Langdon Street at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

When police arrived at the scene, they found around 30 partially clothed men covered in food, condiments, and other liquids in the basement of the residence.

The vast majority of the individuals were 18-year-olds, and several showed visible injuries consistent with being physically assaulted, according to Madison police. Police also observed that the room's thermostat was set to 81 degrees, creating hot, humid conditions.

Madison police investigate hazing incident (Photo courtesy: Madison Police Department)

After declaring the event unlawful, officers cleared the residence and escorted everyone out.

Madison police said Alpha Epsilon Pi is an unrecognized and unaccredited student organization, having been terminated by the University of Wisconsin more than a decade ago.

The fraternity's president and vice president were on-site and spoke to police.

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Police arrested Brayden Klein and Samuel Vane, both 20, for hazing and disorderly conduct. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail.

UW-Madison statement

What they're saying:

"UW–Madison is fully committed to preventing and addressing hazing and takes all incidents involving our community seriously.

A September 23 off-campus incident being investigated by the Madison Police Department occurred at an unrecognized student organization whose status with the university was terminated in 2015.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards will investigate any students implicated in the incident according to its nonacademic misconduct process.

Any student determined to be in violation of law, regulation, or university policy may be subject to sanctions according to Wis. Admin. Code Chapter UWS 17. These sanctions may include a written reprimand, disciplinary probation, disciplinary suspension, expulsion, or educational sanctions.

Information regarding unrecognized student organizations, or student organizations not in good standing, including terminated student organizations, is shared with students, parents, and families at the start of each academic year.

Since this chapter continues to be recognized by its national organization, it is legally allowed to operate as a fraternity chapter unaffiliated with the university.

The Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life met with national Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity (AEPi) officials today to review the incident and discuss follow-up actions. The national chapter is cooperating with university efforts.

The Office of Student Assistance and Support and University Health Services are providing student support as needed.

Students and community members are encouraged to report incidents of hazing or, as they did in this case, call 911. UW–Madison students can report hazing anonymously via this online form. Members of Fraternity & Sorority Life can also anonymously ask questions or report misconduct, such as hazing, via FSL Confidential.

Comprehensive information about UW–Madison’s Hazing Prevention Coalition can be found on the university’s Stop Hazing website: stophazing.wisc.edu/our-commitment/."