Madison event calls for unity, conversation after riot in DC

In response to the unrest at the U.S. Capitol, several organizations in Madison held a social distance gathering to promote unity and hold community conversations on recent events across the country.

"We don’t know what to do and sitting around all of the time doesn’t feel good," volunteer Tarah Spangler said.

There’s a visible heightened sense of security surrounding Wisconsin's State Capitol — all in response to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago.

"If you saw what was happening at the Capitol yesterday there were barricades car spikes and the guard was brought in, the sheriff’s department was brought in," Spangler said.

A mix of organizations in Madison decided to hold a social distance gathering to bring the community together.

The event was scheduled for Sunday but rumors of potential rioting and displays of white supremacy forced them to reschedule for Monday.

"Taking the time to process what is going on and like doing that as a community is super important but we also have to think about when we ask people to show up, are we doing that responsibly?" volunteer Tarah Strangler said.

Dozens came out to show their support by bringing food, drinks and warm clothing. There was also a plan for a car caravan in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"It feels right it feels just to honor MLK Jr., his life and what he stood for and everything that is going on in this political climate and we want our voices to be heard," one volunteer said.

Volunteers stressed now more than ever a sense of unity in all communities is crucial.

"We should always be working on that, always be growing and always be working on our community. There should never be an end to that," another volunteer said.

Those in attendance were also encouraged to have conversations surrounding racial inequities and social injustices.