MacQueen Emergency prepares first responders for crash scenes

DELAFIELD, Wis. - Spencer Tracy visits Delafield to learn about the MacQueen Emergency Jaws of Life Extrication Training on Sunday, May 7. There will be around 100 firefighters and other emergency personnel attending to learn how to use Jaws of Life in certain situations.
