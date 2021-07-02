Expand / Collapse search

Lowell house fire, cause unknown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dodge County
VILLAGE OF LOWELL, Wis. - Fire caused significant damage to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Lowell on Thursday evening, July 1. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Crews were on the scene until around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Departments, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal.

Assisting at the scene were the Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Ashippun, Horicon, Fox Lake, Burnett, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Columbus, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Rio, Fall River, and Ixonia fire departments.  Also assisting were Lifestar, Mayville EMS, Lowell First Responders and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team. 

