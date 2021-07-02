Lowell house fire, cause unknown

article

Fire caused significant damage to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Lowell on Thursday evening, July 1.

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Crews were on the scene until around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Departments, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal.

Structure fire in the Village of Lowell

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Assisting at the scene were the Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Ashippun, Horicon, Fox Lake, Burnett, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Columbus, Waterloo, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Marshall, Sun Prairie, Rio, Fall River, and Ixonia fire departments. Also assisting were Lifestar, Mayville EMS, Lowell First Responders and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.