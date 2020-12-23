Lou Malnati's Pizzeria set to open in Greenfield late January

article

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23 that it will officially make Greenfield home to its third Milwaukee area location.

The first location opened in Fox Point in December 2019. The second restaurant opened in Brookfield in August. Now the Greenfield location is slated to open in late January 2021.

The new restaurant will be located at 4751 S. 76th Street -- near Kopp's Custard. It will be a carryout and delivery only location. The new store does not include a dining room but will offer easy curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery, and drop-off catering services.

Malnati’s plans to hire approximately 50 local employees between kitchen crew, phone

staff and delivery drivers for this latest location. The company is now hiring for various positions online and holding interviews at the store.

Qualified candidates may apply online at loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting "Lous" to 85000.