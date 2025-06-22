Expand / Collapse search

LoLo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Published  June 22, 2025 8:15am CDT
Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show

Head to the Harley-Davidson to check out the Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show. Dan Sandoval joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details.

MILWAUKEE - The LoLo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show returns to the Harley-Davidson Museum campus later this morning (Sunday, June 22).

Check out an impressive display of lowriders, bikes, and jaw-dropping custom creations.

The event includes sleek designs to one-of-a-kind builds, and bills itself as a "feast for the eyes and a celebration of creativity."

Head to the events page on the Harley-Davidson Museum website to learn more.

Checking out a 1962 Impala

Ricardo Hernandez getting ready for the Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show with his ride. He joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more.

Checking out the lowrider hydraulics

Ricardo Hernandez is showing off his 1962 Impala at Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show.

What to see at the Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show

Dan Sandoval joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the info on the Lolo Boulevard Custom Car and Bike Show.

