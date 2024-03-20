Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman inside Logan Square business last year

article

A Wisconsin man is facing charges connected to an attack inside a Logan Square business last year.

Police say Luis Lira-Hernandez, of Milwaukee, stabbed a 25-year-old woman on Oct. 15, 2023.

The attack happened in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 6 p.m. The offender stabbed the victim several times in the chest and both legs.

She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Lira-Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.