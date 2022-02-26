Locked-out MLB players make new counterproposal in 6th straight day of talks

article

Locked-out players made a counterproposal on multiple issues to Major League Baseball on Saturday as management’s end-of-Monday deadline approached for a labor deal that would salvage opening day and a 162-game schedule.

After holding just six negotiating sessions on central economics from the start of the lockout through Feb. 19, the sides met for the sixth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the vacant spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Francisco Lindor, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole and free agent reliever Andrew Miller were among the players at the talks. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, it first since 1995, was in its 87th day.

The sides arrived at noon, an hour earlier than every previous session this year, then caucused for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The union held a Zoom session for its player representatives, about 30, which has been its deliberative method.

A management delegation then walked over to the union group in the building that includes the Cardinals clubhouse, and the union delivered its counteroffer.

Fifteen minutes later, the MLB group returned to offices in the main part of the ballpark.

Details on the counterproposal were not immediately available. After more caucuses, management returned to the union at about 4:30 p.m. They met for about 30 more minutes before calling it a day.

MLB has said that if there is not an agreement by the end of Monday, it would start canceling games because there will not be enough training time to play a full schedule.

After days of little progress, the sides neared agreement Friday on an amateur draft lottery during negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

The sides remained far apart on the big-money issues of the competitive balance tax thresholds and rates, salary arbitration eligibility, the size of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and the minimum salary. Players also want to reduce revenue sharing.

Players have not accepted Monday as a deadline and have suggested any missed games could be made up as part of doubleheaders, a method MLB said it will not agree to.

Once Monday passes, the length of the schedule would become yet another issue in the dispute along with possible lost pay and service time.

The union has told MLB if games are missed and salaries are lost, clubs should not expect players to agree to management’s proposals to expand the postseason and to allow advertisements on uniforms and helmets.