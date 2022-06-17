Local pharmacy prepares for COVID-19 vaccines under 5

Kids as young as six months old--may soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave authorization for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children younger than 5 years old.

At Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee, there is anticipation--

"We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls at Hayat asking about it. When is it going to be available?" said Hayat Pharmacy owner Hashim Zaibak. "People are asking, which is a good thing and that makes us excited,"

Hayat Pharmacy is preparing after a big announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

An estimated 18 million more Americans could soon be eligible.

"We do believe this will be the age group where most parents will want to talk to their providers before giving it," said Dr. Smriti Khare, a pediatrician with Children's Wisconsin.

She says clinical trials have shown similar side effects as other age groups--including fever, aches and fatigue. But parents should not be discouraged.

"Vaccine can help keep our children safe, help keep the people around them safe," said Dr. Khare.

CDC approval could happen as soon as Saturday, with vaccines available as early as next week.

"They should be shipping it to us soon," Hashim Zaibak said.

For Zaibak, this is a big step in showing promise in getting out of the pandemic.

"We hope that we’re out, we hope this is the end, but we’re not really sure," said Zaibak.

Moderna will be administered in two shots. Pfizer in three.

Both are much smaller doses than those given to adults and older children.