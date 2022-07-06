Local leaders to announce community engagement listening sessions

Milwaukee sees a deadly first half of the year. However, some crime rates are down compared with last year. Now, it's your chance to share your thoughts on how to keep the city safe.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson along with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Wednesday, July 6 will announce details of the Community Oriented Policing (COP) Community Engagement Listening Sessions.

In particular, that will be part of the community oriented policing – which tries to build relations in the community. There's been years of debate in Milwaukee about how that should look – so now is your chance to say what you think.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided on Tuesday, July 5 a mid-year review of crime, crash data and homicide clearance rates. Police department data shows most violence crime and reckless driving is down, but homicides are on pace to break a record.

"Rape, robbery and aggravated assault decreased between 8-14 percent," said Chief Norman.

MPD data shows 110 homicides so far in 2022. At this time in 2021, there were 80 – and there were 81 at this point in 2020.

"The takeaway from the data is simple. We can make a difference, we are making a difference, and we can continue to make a difference. It can’t just be on us. We need everyone in the game," said Mayor Johnson.