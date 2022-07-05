Milwaukee Police Department crime statistics, mid-2022

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided on Tuesday, July 5 a mid-year review of crime, crash data and homicide clearance rates.

Over the first six months of the year, officials say overall crime has decreased 8% compared to 2021, including in most individual crime categories.

"While we should all be encouraged by the decreases we have seen in several crime categories, we need to work as hard as ever to continue to address the violent crime, reckless driving and auto theft challenges that are affecting our community at an unacceptable rate," Chief Norman said.

A news release says MPD’s initiatives, partnerships and strategies related to those three crime categories can be found in a recently released Community Report.

For more information, see attached Crime Data Sheet. Data is publicly available through the Milwaukee Police Department.