Live at the Lakefront kicks off May 11 with KISS

article

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and FPC Live are excited to kick off the biggest concert season in over 15 years at Henry Maier Festival Park with 38 shows scheduled this season from May through October, including Summerfest, at the BMO Harris Pavilion and American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The first show of the season is the KISS End of the Road World Tour on Wednesday, May 11 at the Amphitheater, which recently completed a $51.3 million dollar renovation.

The "Live at the Lakefront" lineup is jam-packed with artists including Alanis Morissette, Lil Wayne, Keith Urban, AJR, Pitbull, Phoebe Bridgers, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Maren Morris, Steve Miller Band, and many more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"2022 is shaping up to be an incredible summer at the lakefront at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion, continuing our legacy as a premier destination for outdoor live music," said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We are thrilled to be bring world class artists to Milwaukee before, during, and after Summerfest. Come early to enjoy all the pre-concert fun and buy your tickets now for a spectacular season of shows."

Advertisement

"We can’t wait to get this season kicked off on the lakefront," said Scott Leslie, President of FPC Live. "Our partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has resulted in an incredible lineup that will bring thousands of live music lovers to the lakefront throughout the summer to enjoy downtown and these beautiful venues.