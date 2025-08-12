Expand / Collapse search

Little Muskego Lake arrest, man tried swimming away from officers

Published  August 12, 2025 5:43am CDT
    • Muskego police arrested a man who tried to swim away from officers.
    • It happened on Little Muskego Lake in July. The man tried to run first.
    • The 36-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested and cited.

MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department released video of an interesting arrest – the suspect trying to swim away from officers – on July, 28.

Officers were checking boaters on Little Muskego Lake. They tried to stop one near Idle Isle Park when the operator hopped onto land and took off. After running through some backyards, he jumped into a channel and started swimming. Officers found him trying to hide under a boat. The 36-year-old from Milwaukee was ultimately arrested and cited.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Muskego Police Department.

