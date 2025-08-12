Little Muskego Lake arrest, man tried swimming away from officers
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department released video of an interesting arrest – the suspect trying to swim away from officers – on July, 28.
What they're saying:
Officers were checking boaters on Little Muskego Lake. They tried to stop one near Idle Isle Park when the operator hopped onto land and took off. After running through some backyards, he jumped into a channel and started swimming. Officers found him trying to hide under a boat. The 36-year-old from Milwaukee was ultimately arrested and cited.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Featured
The Source: Information in this post is from the Muskego Police Department.