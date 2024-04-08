Expand / Collapse search

Little Big Town to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 8, 2024 8:21am CDT
Fiserv Forum
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Ima

MILWAUKEE - Little Big Town has announced their Take Me Home Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 8.

Various ticket pre-sales for the Take Me Home Tour will run throughout the week, ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at www.littlebigtown.com

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an interactive Little Big Town coffee book, a limited edition and autographed tour poster and more. 

VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com