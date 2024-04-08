Little Big Town to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 8

article

Little Big Town has announced their Take Me Home Tour is coming to Fiserv Forum on Nov. 8.

Various ticket pre-sales for the Take Me Home Tour will run throughout the week, ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at www.littlebigtown.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an interactive Little Big Town coffee book, a limited edition and autographed tour poster and more.

VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com