Little Big Town, BoDeans concert in Milwaukee on Aug. 13

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced Tuesday, June 22 that a special community concert with Little Big Town and the BoDeans will take place on Friday, August 13 at the newly opened American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

The concert is presented by American Family Insurance and will be one of the first shows at the new venue. All ticket holders will also receive a ticket for Summerfest, valid for any of the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.

The community is invited to attend this special evening to enjoy live music on the lakefront, while exploring the new amenities at the recently completed $51.3 million dollar renovation of the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, including:

Expanded concourse space and viewing decks with spectacular views

Reimagined food and beverage options

Increased restroom capacity

All-new seats and improved sightlines

New high-definition video screens

Improved ADA accommodations

Enhanced artist production capabilities

"We normally host a concert each year as part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship, which was held earlier this month in Madison," said Jim Buchheim, American Family community and social impact officer. "Although we weren’t able to have the concert this year, we’re happy to be able to join our partner Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to welcome Little Big Town and the BoDeans to this community concert, one of the first to be held in the newly renovated and reopened American Family Insurance Amphitheater."

Tickets are available for $50, $30, or $15, plus fees. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. All concert tickets include one free general admission ticket to Summerfest 2021.