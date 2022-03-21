Expand / Collapse search

Liquor theft: Wisconsin man accused of stealing $1,400 worth

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.

The Leader-Telegram reported that 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft.

According to a criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.

He returned to the store on Feb. 21 and walked out with seven bottles of cognac and five bottles of tequila in his cart, again without paying, according to the complaint. This time a security guard stopped him in the parking lot. White gave the guard the cart and drove off. Police arrested him at an Eau Claire hotel later that day.

White is due to make his initial court appearance on March 29. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him as of Sunday.

