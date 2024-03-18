Lindsey Stirling 2024 tour; Milwaukee visit scheduled for Aug. 22

article

Violinist, dancer and entertainer Lindsey Stirling announced on Monday, March 18 her North American Duality 2024 tour – which is set to stop in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Stirling will perform at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

VIP on sale begins Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. local time. CITI Cardmember presale begins Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.n. Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 19 at 12 p.m. Local presale begins Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Public on sale is Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Get tickets at lindseystirling.com/tour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News