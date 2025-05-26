'Lilo & Stitch' tops Tom Cruise, big box office holiday weekend

"Lilo & Stitch" tops Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" at the weekend box office.

The Disney film collected a blockbuster $145.5 million in its opening weekend and an estimated $183 million dollars through today.

That's the second-biggest opening of the year after "A Minecraft Movie."

Lilo & Stitch also secured the second-largest start across any four-day holiday weekend, behind only 2018’s "Black Panther."

Meanwhile, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" earned a series-best $63 million over the weekend and an estimated $77 million through today's holiday.