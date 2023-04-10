Expand / Collapse search

Lil Baby at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 18

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Lil Baby performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023, in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

MILWAUKEE - Rapper Lil Baby is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 18.

There will be several supporting acts for Lil Baby, including GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The artist pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, April. 11 at 10 a.m. CT, and the general on-sale will begin on Thursday, April. 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit itsonlyustour.com.