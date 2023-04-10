Lil Baby at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 18

article

Rapper Lil Baby is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 18.

There will be several supporting acts for Lil Baby, including GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The artist pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, April. 11 at 10 a.m. CT, and the general on-sale will begin on Thursday, April. 13 at 10 a.m.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit itsonlyustour.com.