The Brief The Ingleside Hotel gave FOX6 a sneak peek of its new event: Lights of Spring. The Pewaukee hotel is still tearing down Country Christmas to make way. Lights of Spring will feature unique, interactive experiences.



The Country Christmas tear-down is still underway at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee, but it's all to make way for a new seasonal celebration.

Lights of Spring

The backstory:

For the first time ever, the hotel's three-quarter-mile outdoor trail will be open for an Easter-themed frolic. FOX6 News got an exclusive sneak peek of the walk-through light show a week before its opening night.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We wanted Lights of Spring to be it’s own experience," said general manager Jesse Wilder. "For years we’ve been talking about trying to fit in another event to utilize the 30-40 acres we have here."

Wilder said Halloween was ruled out because Country Christmas preparation starts in September. And more than two months after it ended, crews are still taking it down.

Lights of Spring at The Ingleside Hotel

"It will be really fun to just walk through and see everything," said graphic designer Kiara Herrera.

Herrera said the unique part about "Lights of Spring" will be its interactivity. There are photo opportunities every few feet, and while you’re wondering around you might even get lucky and get a photo with Eggbert.

"Every night there will be activities – random activities," said Wilder.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Branching out was a no-brainer for the hotel. Wilder said 15,000 carloads visit Country Christmas each year, and 12,000 people come for walking nights alone.

Wilder hopes Lights of Spring will grow new family traditions.

"At the end of the day when you see the kids smile and run up to a display, that’s what it’s all about," Wilder said.

Lights of Spring at The Ingleside Hotel

What you can do:

Lights of Spring starts on Thursday, March 20. Here's what to know:

Dates: March 20-30; April 3-6; April 10-13; April 17-20; April 24-27

Times: 6-9 p.m. (last admission at 8 p.m.)

Location: The Ingleside Hotel; 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Admission: $7 per person (children 23 months and younger are free)

Tickets: Available online and at the ticket booth (cashless transactions only)

For more information and ticket details, visit the event's website.