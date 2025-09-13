Lightning strikes Racine home, sparks fire in structure's attic

article

The Brief A home in Racine caught fire on Saturday morning, Sept. 13 after it was struck by lightning. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about a half-hour. Nobody was hurt in the fire.



A lightning strike sparked a fire in the attic of a home on Carlisle Avenue in Racine on Saturday morning, Sept. 13.

Lightning strikes home

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the home on Carlisle Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday. This, after the homeowner was startled by a loud boom while sleeping during a thunderstorm. He then started to smell something burning and saw smoke in the attic space of his home. The homeowner then called 911 and exited the home.

The first emergency responders arrived on the scene and found light smoke coming from the roof and soffits. Firefighters entered the home and found fire in the attic. The fire was deemed under control within 31 minutes.

The second story of the home sustained major fire and smoke damage. The 1st floor and basement sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Nobody was hurt in this incident. One cat was found deceased, but four other felines were rescued from the home.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents of the building.