Lightning strikes Brookfield home, damages electrical systems

Fire crews responded to a home on Keswick Court following a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.

No fire was found, but an assessment found that the lightning strike caused damage to the roof and when it hit the structure followed the hot water exhaust pipe throughout the entire house.

Lightning strikes Brookfield home

The electrical panel had major damage from the lightning and they also reported a smell of natural gas.

The natural gas was already turned off at the meter prior to 2162 making entry into the house.

WE Energies Gas and Electric responded to isolate the gas and electricity to the home, a release said.

